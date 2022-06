Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently stepping up to become interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO, she reportedly does not get along with a top executive behind the scenes. McMahon is filling in for her father, Vince, while he is reportedly under investigation following a report by the Walls Street Journal, stating that he paid $3 million dollars to a former employee to keep hush about an alleged affair. Furthermore, the 76-year-old faces further investigation in regard to some NDAs uncovered by the WWE Board.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO