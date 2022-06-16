ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich man arrested after striking home, fleeing scene

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested after his car crashed into the front porch of a home in the city on Wednesday night and he fled from the scene, police said.

The Norwich Police Department responded to calls of a car collision into a home on Boswell Avenue, and one witness said the driver fled the scene on foot. Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the neighborhood. A nearby state police K9 team assisted with the search and helped discover the suspect hiding in the wood line near the crash, police said.

After an investigation, police found that the suspect was traveling south on Boswell Avenue and swerved off the roadway, striking the front porch of a home. Police said no one was injured as a result of the accident, and the Norwich Building Inspector deemed the residence safe for occupancy.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old D’Andre Dulin of Norwich. Dulin was arrested and transported to NPD headquarters where he was booked and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Dulin is due in court on June 28.

