Utica Yeti ready for new box lacrosse season

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
