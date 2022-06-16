ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Utica Yeti ready for new box lacrosse season

By Ben Birnell
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

The Mohawk Valley's semi-pro box lacrosse squad is set for a second season. The Utica Yeti, which began play last season as a member of the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association (IBLA), have a few more games this summer compared to 2021 and some new faces to the 30-man...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Oriskany grad Enos helps Utica Blue Sox to PGCBL win

UTICA —The Utica Blue Sox were propelled by six runs total in the fifth and sixth innings Wednesday in a 8-3 win over the Geneva Red Wings at Murnane Field. With the win, the Blue Sox improve to 6-3 overall in their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season. The...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Camden’s Moran Post holds Utica scoreless for District V Legion baseball win; Ilion beats Smith Post in high-scoring affair

Moran Post scored three early runs and beat visiting Utica Post Wednesday in District V American Legion baseball. Statistics for Moran were not submitted. Utica starting pitcher Juan Baez took the loss. He allowed three runs, two of them earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four hits and walked seven batters while striking out four.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 18, 2022

AIELLO — Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, on June 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 2 at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome. ALLEN — Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome, on June 13, 2022....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC will host summer sports camps for young athletes

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College will host sports camps this summer for youth and teens at the college’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. Designed for boys ages 7 to 15, this camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 18-22. A typical day will include team stretching, throwing progression, defensive position play, hitting, group instruction and sandlot games with coaches. Campers will be placed in groups based on age. All campers should bring sneakers, a glove, water bottle and snack. Campers may bring their own bat and helmet.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Blue Sox to host Autism Acceptance Night

UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox will Autism Acceptance Night on Friday, June 24. The team will wear special themed uniforms sponsored by the Kelberman Center, which will be auctioned off during the game. The event is being done in partnership with the Kelberman Center and Birch Wealth Management....
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 17

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Bill Keim, June 16, on the 140-yard No. 5 hole at Meadowbrook using a 3-iron. The Course Superintendent’s shot was witnessed by Jim Kusche, Chuck Hausman & Bennie Duckett. Forrest Seguin, June 15, on...
GOLF
Romesentinel.com

Jessie Baker

Jessie I. “Tootsie” Baker, 83, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden area passed away June 11, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Tootsie was born August 31, 1938, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Walter and Jessie Irish Baker. She enjoyed knitting, anything Coca Cola, playing dice, cards and her video games. Tootsie also loved spending time with her family and had a passion for little mice collectables.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Leola R. Serway

Leola “Honey” R. Serway 84, of Camden, NY, passed away June 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, NY. She was born on September 24, 1937, in Rome, NY, daughter of Sanford “Sonny” and Laura Britschge Snyder. She was a 1955 graduate of Camden High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed painting, crafting and was an antique fanatic for many years. She used her entrepreneurial skills and Florida Real Estate License in buying and selling various properties in the Jensen Beach area. In addition to all of this, she was an avid lover of animals and rescued many in her lifetime.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Three on dean’s list at Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three area students are among a total of 1,457 students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the College of the Holy Cross, according to a college announcement. They are:. Rachel Derocco, of New Hartford, a freshman;. Michael Elacqua, of Utica,...
WORCESTER, MA
Romesentinel.com

Vernon to host NYSS sophomore pacers Sunday

Vernon Downs welcomes four divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings on Father’s Day Sunday. The Julie Miller trained American Classic (Andy Miller) is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the $30,550 first division. After no starts as a freshman, the colt by American Ideal has three wins in four starts this season.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marilyn Clara (Rost) Sidoran

Marilyn Clara Rost Sidoran, 86, of Camden died on June 14, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital. Born October 15, 1935, in Greece, NY, she was the daughter of Ernest and Albina (Tomeck) Rost. Marilyn was raised in Rochester and then Schenectady, NY, before attending St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY where she earned her bachelor’s degree in government. Marilyn worked in the Camden School District as a substitute teacher and later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education, and worked toward improving literacy.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC board of trustees to meet Tuesday

UTICA — A regularly scheduled meeting of the Mohawk Valley Community College Board of Trustees will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the Stetson Board Room, Payne Hall room 300, on MVCC’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. For additional information on the college or its...
UTICA, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-June 16, 2022

Mexico, NY – Lake Ontario Report. Browns have been taken consistently this week in “the Bay”. The high rocks to the buoy line or Selkirk to Sandy Pond. 2-6 color cores have been most productive, pulling pickleseed, uv seasick, circus freak frog and uv Johnny buster. Lake...
HOBBIES
WIBX 950

City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it. It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
ROME, NY

