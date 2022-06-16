Cop Who Killed 13-Year-Old Boy Also Shot Man Dead Last Year

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO