San Antonio, TX

Cop Who Killed 13-Year-Old Boy Also Shot Man Dead Last Year

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
A San Antonio cop who shot a 13-year-old boy dead earlier in June should have been fired, according to the sister of a man killed by the same officer last year. Stephen Ramos...

Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Dallas woman handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher dies en route to hospital after crying out for her parents

Warning: Graphic imagesThe death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation.Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms...
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas police fatally shoot 13-year-old boy who allegedly drove stolen car into patrol vehicle

A Texas police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly tried to ram a patrol car while attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle, US authorities said.The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am on Friday in the city of San Antonio amid reports of multiple gunshots.According to police, a red car at the scene matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle. Authorities said that when officers attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated in the direction of the officer’s patrol vehicle.San Antonio police chief William McManus told reporters that the driver, a 13-year-old boy, saw the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Startling moment gunmen open fire on an Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse before speeding away as $250,000 reward is offered and CCTV released to track them down

A $250,000 reward has been offered by police in the hope of solving two bikie-related shootings from three years ago. The shootings took place in 2019 outside the Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of Carrum Downs. CCTV has been re-released of the first shooting that occurred just...
The Independent

Family mistakenly told Texas shooting victim was still alive: ‘They lied to him’

The family of one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has alleged that they were mistakenly told the child was alive.Jose Flores, a fourth grader at the school, had received an award for making the honour roll just hours before the shooting.Jose’s uncle Christopher Salazer said that he and the boy’s father Jose Flores Sr had been searching for the 10-year-old after they heard about the shooting. The boy’s mother, Mr Salazar’s sister, was away on a work trip when the shooting took place.They went searching for the boy from the...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL
