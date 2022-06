When most people think of a picture of Vermont one of the images that immediately comes to mind are black and white cows grazing on a bucolic hillside with the Green Mountains as the backdrop. Dairy farming is synonymous with the Vermont way of life, but the economics of operating a sustainable dairy farm get more and more challenging every year. According to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, just 10 years ago there were some 972 working dairy farms in the state, but in 2022 that number has dropped to only 583. The prices that farmers get paid for their milk are going down, but the cost of operating their businesses continues to go up. To help alleviate those costs and keep Vermont’s dairy farms going, Norwich Solar has begun offering Community Solar subscriptions that cut the cost that farmers pay on their monthly electric bills.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO