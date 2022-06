Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber added insult to injury for the Boston Celtics after winning the NBA title. Guber was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Thursday’s Game 6 of the Finals to win their fourth championship in the last seven years. During his remarks, Guber trolled Boston by saying how sweet it was to win on the parquet floor of “The Garden,” which he emphasized in a heavy faux-Boston accent. Take a listen.

