Red Sox host the Athletics, try to continue home win streak

Oakland Athletics (21-43, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Athletics +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has a 34-29 record overall and a 15-14 record at home. The Red Sox have gone 15-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Oakland is 14-19 in road games and 21-43 overall. The Athletics have gone 4-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .332 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-33 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-30 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .240 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .209 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.