Red Sox host the Athletics, try to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Oakland Athletics (21-43, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Athletics +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has a 34-29 record overall and a 15-14 record at home. The Red Sox have gone 15-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Oakland is 14-19 in road games and 21-43 overall. The Athletics have gone 4-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .332 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-33 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-30 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .240 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .209 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Led by Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres bounced back nicely from losing Manny Machado during a disheartening weekend sweep in Colorado. Darvish flirted with trouble before righting himself and throwing seven strong innings, and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
