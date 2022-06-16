ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels look to end 11-game road losing streak, play the Mariners

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (29-35, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-35, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to end their 11-game road skid in a matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 28-35 overall and 14-14 at home. The Mariners have a 13-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 29-35 overall and 12-17 in road games. The Angels are 21-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-33 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .619. Ohtani is 13-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 2-8, .210 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

