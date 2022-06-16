ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Orioles following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (27-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-25, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -260, Orioles +214; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Toronto is 37-25 overall and 20-11 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore is 12-22 on the road and 27-37 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero ranks third on the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits (seven doubles and 16 home runs). Matt Chapman is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 15 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-40 with five doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .324 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (right hand), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

