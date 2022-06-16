ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians play the Rockies after Ramirez’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cleveland Guardians (31-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-36, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA, .89 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -133, Rockies +113; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies after Jose Ramirez’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Colorado has a 27-36 record overall and a 16-18 record at home. The Rockies have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .321.

Cleveland has a 31-27 record overall and a 15-17 record on the road. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.65.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI for the Guardians. Ramirez is 14-for-40 with seven doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

