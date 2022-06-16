Nationals host the Phillies on 4-game home slide

Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-42, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -200, Nationals +169; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a four-game home slide.

Washington has a 23-42 record overall and an 11-22 record at home. The Nationals have a 19-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 13-14 record in road games and a 32-31 record overall. The Phillies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with a .317 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI. Rhys Hoskins is 17-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.