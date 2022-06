Current MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, has been announced as principal of Cheltenham High School, effective Friday, July 1, 2022. D’Andrea, who is still listed on the MCPS website as Chief of Staff, was appointed to the position on June 10th, 2021, but did not begin to serve in the position until July 1, 2021. Cheltenham High School is located in Wyncote, PA, which is coincidentally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The full press release from the school district can be seen below:

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO