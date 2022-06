If you have a collection of historical artifacts or a valuable family heirloom, now is the time to dust them off, writes George Stockburger for abc27. The hit History Channel show Pawn Stars is coming to Valley Forge, one of the most significant sites of the American Revolution. The stars of this long-running reality series will be taping one of the episodes in town. They will negotiate the value and try to buy pieces from those who are willing to part with them.

VALLEY FORGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO