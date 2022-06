The white supremacist accused of murdering 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store apologised to a white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black victims to kill, federal prosecutors have revealed.During the 14 May massacre at the Tops Friendly Market, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned and aimed his assault rifle at a white male store employee who had already been shot in the leg and injured during the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.But instead of shooting and killing the white man, the 18-year-old gunman said “sorry” to...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO