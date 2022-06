When I was a little girl growing up in Kinston, a pine, hand-carpentered, pie safe stood in our cotton mill kitchen, the single cabinet. Though called a pie safe, its shelves held just our dishes and water and tea glasses; and the two small drawers underneath the four shelves were used for our forks, knives, and spoons, can opener, and ice pick, and we called it, simply, the safe. Pies, and other foods, were stored inside the ice box and above the stovetop in the stove warmers.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO