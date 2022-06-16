Route 35 Crash Left Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured

Danville, Pa. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road. Witnesses say a driver headed south on Route 11 in the traveling lane tried to make a turn across the center and opposite lanes, causing a nearly head-on collision with another van headed in the opposite direction shortly after 2 p.m. The driver of the southbound van was able to climb out of the vehicle on his own, but appeared bloodied and injured, witnesses say. There were two younger children in the vehicle with him, but they did not appear seriously injured. At least one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the witness.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO