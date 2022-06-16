ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Route 35 Crash Left Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured

By WKOK Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured After Crash, Ejection on Route 35. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – State police say a Selinsgrove woman was seriously injured after rolling...

NorthcentralPA.com

One killed, one injured in crash on Route 15 in Trout Run

Trout Run, Pa. — The driver of a box truck was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning after crashing on a curve on Route 15 in Lewis Township, Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say Travis D. Fedoriw, 26, of Williamsport, died shortly after the crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. June 18 at mile marker 148. Fedoriw was traveling southbound in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a right curve. ...
TROUT RUN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Williamsport man lost his life in a car crash Saturday morning. It happened along State Route 15 in Lewis Township in Lycoming County. State police say Travis Fedoriw lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Passenger killed in York County crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A male passenger was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Cass Township Woman Faces Charges for Hindering Arrest of Wanted Man

A Cass Township woman is facing charges after she tried to hide a wanted man from police last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, Troopers arrived at a home on Sunbury Road in Cass Township to serve a warrant on a man wanted for a domestic violence incident.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

State Police investigate homicide-suicide in Benton twp

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Columbia County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police requested the coroner’s office to respond to the scene of a shooting in a home in Columbia County Friday evening.   Upon arrival, Coroner Jeremy Resse and Deputy Coroner Dallas Riley discovered two individuals dead inside the home.   The victim […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muti-car crash sends several to hospital

Danville, Pa. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road. Witnesses say a driver headed south on Route 11 in the traveling lane tried to make a turn across the center and opposite lanes, causing a nearly head-on collision with another van headed in the opposite direction shortly after 2 p.m. The driver of the southbound van was able to climb out of the vehicle on his own, but appeared bloodied and injured, witnesses say. There were two younger children in the vehicle with him, but they did not appear seriously injured. At least one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the witness.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage home in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County Friday night. The alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg. Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off. No cause was listed for the fire...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Injuries averted in Rush Twp. crash

Two people escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in Rush Township. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. along Route 309 just north of the intersection with Ben Titus Road. It appeared a car traveling north entered the right berm hitting large rocks before flipping onto its roof. The pair were evaluated at the scene by members of the McAdoo Ambulance. The Hometown Fire Company responded maintaining traffic control at the scene. State police at Frackville are investigating the incident.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Wallet Stolen from Locker at Schuylkill County Gym

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a gym locker in North Manheim Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Friday, June 10th, 2022 around 5:30pm. Police say a thin black male, approximately 20 year old, 5' 8"...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing teen in Dauphin County

A teen has been reported missing in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township police received a report that 17-year-old Jamel Jackson has been missing since June 9. If you have any information about Jamel or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Susquehanna Township police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man pleads guilty to fatal drug delivery in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG — Renee Kerr wept in Snyder County Court on Friday as a man pleaded guilty to providing drugs that caused her son’s overdose-related death last July. “It’s been hell,” said Kerr, of Lewisburg, flanked by her daughter, Rachel Reinhart, and Tessa Iski, the girlfriend of her late son, Benjamin Zimmerman. “Ben had his problems, but I believed he was in recovery.”
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man charged with strangling, killing mother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is facing homicide charges after police say he allegedly killed his mother. Charles McCahan, 32 has been charged in connection with a burglary and the death of his mother in January 2022. On Jan. 19 police found Charles in a garage on Raystown Road in Saxton that […]
SAXTON, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Multi Alarm Working Fire in Orwigsburg

UPDATE: 9:38PM - All firefighters have been told to evacuate the structure and are going into defensive operations. UPDATE: 10:23PM - Fire is reported as out. Extensive overall in progress. A State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate. More information as it becomes available.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State police investigating theft of essential medical supplies

Milton, Pa. – State police at Milton are investigating the theft of essential medical supplies from a residence in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County. Police say sometime between May 28 and 31, an unknown suspect stole two boxes of Victoza insulin from a residence on Carpenter Road. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.
MILTON, PA
abc27.com

Fire department activity closed roads in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire department activity in Downtown Mechanicsburg closed multiple roads. According to PennDOT, Main Street, York Street, and Walnut Street had all lanes closed in both directions. It is unclear what is causing the road closures at this time. Although it is unclear as to what...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

