Fast Food chicken restaurants have began to pick up steam here in the Midwest, and Michigan is adding to their repertoire this year with yet another chicken chain. We already have the likes of Chic-Fil-a, Lee's, Popeyes, Church's Chicken, and Wing Stop to name a few, but the next one in line has been long awaited. Many Michiganders have traveled south of the border into Ohio, Indiana, and even Illinois, to get a taste of this chicken, but now the drive will be much closer.

