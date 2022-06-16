ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Auburn dance revue set for June 18

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Dance Center will hold its annual dance revue at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Frankenmuth Palmer...

Related
Sebewaing 2022 Sugar Fest kicks off!

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 Sebewaing Sugar Festival kicked off on Thursday evening with food, a live band, and a massive foam party that turned the main tent into a snow globe every time the wind picked up. With the power outages...
SEBEWAING, MI
Juneteenth event on Sunday to celebrate diversity in Midland

MIDLAND — Juneteenth celebrations in Midland will kick off on Sunday with an inaugural community-wide event. A block party will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Creative 360, which is located at 1517 Bayliss Street. The Daily News spoke with event organizers about the...
MIDLAND, MI
Business Matters: Great Lakes Bay Construction has 55 employees, serves customers in 5 states

Shawn Pnacek, 49, owns Great Lakes Bay Construction, Inc., with his partner and uncle, Patrick Pnacek. The headquarters is located at 2525 N. Eastman Road, at Monroe, in Midland. They offer design-build and general contracting for the commercial and industrial markets, serving customers in five states. They have 55 employees. Recent examples of their work locally include two design/build projects: the Records Retention Center for Dow on James Savage Road and the Early Explorers Day Care Facility and offices for Dr. Jackson and Dr. Bigelow, ophthalmologists, on Joseph Drive by the soccer complex. They also did the work on the Vascular Health Research Center on Main Street in downtown Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
Early morning storm leaves path of destruction, power outages

A severe thunderstorm made its way through Mid-Michigan and the Upper Thumb early Thursday morning, leaving behind a path of destruction and hundreds of power outages. Damage from the storm was spread from Bay County to the east, through parts of northern Tuscola County and Huron County. According to a report on its Twitter account, the National Weather Service said the storm did not produce a tornado, but did produce microbursts and straight-line winds.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Hundreds still without power in Huron County

There were still plenty of Huron County residents without power as of Friday morning, though progress was being made to restore it. Thunderstorms and heavy winds that made their way through Michigan early Thursday morning left thousands of Huron County residents, and businesses, without power. The most heavily affected portion was in the southwestern area of the county as well as the northern part of Tuscola County.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Ubly suffers power outage, wind damage

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ubly suffered a village-wide power outage all day Thursday, June 16. The storm that blew through early that morning knocked out the entire grid, as well as knocked over trees and power lines. "It was just like they flipped...
UBLY, MI

