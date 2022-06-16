Jericho Brown speaks in Athens

jericho brown

Jericho Brown is in Athens this evening: the author and poet will be inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in a ceremony set for 6 in UGA’s Russell Special Collection Libraries.

From the UGA master calendar…

Join the Hargrett Library for the induction of Jericho Brown into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Brown will deliver a poetry reading and participate in a Q&A discussion; a light reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. For more information email lnessel@uga.edu.

Brown is an accomplished author of poetry and prose. A Louisiana native, he is the director of the creative writing program at Emory University in Atlanta and poetry editor at The Believer. Brown received the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for The New Testament (2014), and both the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry and the Whiting Award for his third collection of poetry, The Tradition (2019). In addition to awards for his writing, Brown has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thursday, June 16 at 6:00pm

Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, 285 300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605

