ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jericho Brown speaks in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVbTi_0gCUX6Xv00
jericho brown

Jericho Brown is in Athens this evening: the author and poet will be inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in a ceremony set for 6 in UGA’s Russell Special Collection Libraries.

From the UGA master calendar…

Join the Hargrett Library for the induction of Jericho Brown into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Brown will deliver a poetry reading and participate in a Q&A discussion; a light reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. For more information email lnessel@uga.edu.

Brown is an accomplished author of poetry and prose. A Louisiana native, he is the director of the creative writing program at Emory University in Atlanta and poetry editor at The Believer. Brown received the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for The New Testament (2014), and both the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry and the Whiting Award for his third collection of poetry, The Tradition (2019). In addition to awards for his writing, Brown has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thursday, June 16 at 6:00pm

Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, 285 300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

Athens News Matters for June 17, 2022

Today on Athens News Matters, the Chief of the Clarke County School District Police joins the team to discuss school safety and what the future holds. New data from the Athens Wellbeing Project shows a clearer picture of the community's health. A new training program at the University of Georgia is helping police officers learn how to better serve and protect victims of sexual assault. UGA golfer Blake Parkman's father, Kanon Parkman, who played football and golf at UGA in the 90s, passed away in February at age 48 - We talk about the Parkman's father-son ties to UGA sports and how that's helping Blake get through this season. UGA's Performing Arts Center fall preview. An audio Essay: from Atlanta to Paris to Ghana.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Juneteenth in Athens: Celebrating the future and acknowledging the past

Over the past decades, many Black Athenians have thrown small, informal celebrations and events on Juneteenth. With the growing recognition of the holiday in recent years, the city of Athens as a whole has begun to celebrate too. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the anniversary of when the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Juneteenth flag raises at Athens City Hall

The Athens community commemorated Juneteenth with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday afternoon. The ceremony serves as one of Athens-Clarke County’s ways to recognize, honor and celebrate Juneteenth, a U.S. federal holiday memorializing the end of slavery. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

The Georgia Bulldogs have the best college town in America

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Athens, and to no one’s surprise, it is the best college town in the country. Georgia’s social media account posted a video about Athens being the best college town, and we must agree. From sports to music and food, there isn’t much that the Classic City doesn’t offer its people.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Volunteers Needed for AthFest Music and Arts Festival

The 2022 AthFest Music and Arts Festival gets underway next weekend. After canceling for two years due to the pandemic, the annual, free three-day fest is back. It features three outdoor stages filled with local and regional musicians, an Artist Market, and Kids Fest. And according to Executive Director Jill Helme, those activities require a small army of volunteers.
ATHENS, GA
Lincoln Report

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Harris Makes College Decision

2023 Defensive Back AJ Harris has committed to the University of Georgia per his social media feeds.  "I'm going to forever live with my name when I die. I'm gonna stack up that money foever-ever. 100000% locked in and committed. I'm home"  Harris has been a national recruit since before ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Harvard
Person
Jericho Brown
WALB 10

UGA Alum Kirk Warner passes away

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga, Ga. (WALB) - Longtime football coach Kirk Warner passed-away Thursday night after a battle with cancer. Warner coached his teams to 11 state playoff appearances, 3 regional championships, and coached in the 2013 Army All-American game. He also coached a number of players who went-on to play...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
foodmanufacturing.com

PepsiCo Opens Georgia Distribution Center

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, is opening a new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce, Georgia. The full-scale distribution center will create 50 new jobs, including product pickers (order fulfillment), forklift operators, CDL-A drivers, inventory specialists and checkers. It will distribute almost 6 million cases of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf, per year across 26 routes to customers in 28 counties, a capacity increase that will be felt throughout Gainesville, Rome, Athens, Stone Mountain and Atlanta.
COMMERCE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Hall Of Fame#Uga#The Hargrett Library#Emory University#The Guggenheim Foundation#Harvard#Cox Media Group
Red and Black

5 Athens businesses to shop last minute for Father's Day

Even though Father's Day is only a couple of days away, finding a last minute gift doesn't have to be stressful. Several local businesses around Athens carry plenty of meaningful gifts for all father figures in life. The Red & Black put together a list of five places to shop just in time for Father's Day this Sunday.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

7 Athens places to treat Dad on Father’s Day

Skip the cards and gifts and give dad what he really wants on Father’s Day: the chance to spend time with you. If you’re taking your father out for dinner or brunch, here are seven spots our Eat & Drink team recommends. Each offers great vibes, good food and a unique Athens experience.
ATHENS, GA
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
nomadlawyer.org

Gainesville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Gainesville, Georgia

Hall Area Transit, a public transportation system serving the City of Gainesville as well as Hall County, has been in operation since 1983. Its mission is to provide affordable, efficient and affordable public transportation for easy commute in Gainesvil. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy