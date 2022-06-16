Readers’ Choice—Best Steakhouse: Carversteak

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
AREA15 Wins Two Best of Vegas Awards. AREA15 NAMED “BEST ATTRACTION” FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY LAS VEGAS WEEKLY’S 2022 BEST OF VEGAS AWARDS. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has been named “Best Attraction” and “Best Place for Your Instagram Shot” for the second year in a row by Las Vegas Weekly’s Readers’ Choice Best of Vegas Awards.
For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
From Cake Boss Buddy Valastro comes the newest Italian eatery in town, where you can get pizza, house-made “mozz,” paninis and salads, plus sweets as well. The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is tucked down a passageway in The Linq Hotel (conveniently close to the parking entrance for patrons who want to nip in for breakfast or lunch).
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pizza parlors are the latest restaurant to feel the heat from inflation, as rising costs of key ingredients continue to slice profit margins. Nationwide, the costs of cheese, wheat and chicken prices have been an increasing burden for local restaurants, working to keep the key party and family food staple affordable for consumers.
(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
While the talk of 2022’s EDC Las Vegas may have been the debut of Kx5, deadmau5 and Kaskade‘s official joint side project, the former put on another spectacular performance under the guise of his techno alias, Testpilot. Closing down the Circuit Grounds stage on Friday night, Testpilot gave an hour of nonstop hard-hitting techno to a crowd of galvanized fans.
It's a collection 75 years in the making. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) has released images to the public documenting important moments in Las Vegas history - from casino openings to presidential visits.
Children as young as 6 months could soon get a COVID-19 shot. Federal regulators have voted in favor of expanding the emergency use authorization for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to include children as young as 6 months. Inflation slices bottom line of Las Vegas pizza shops amid inflation. Updated:...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.
If you recently bought new cabinets for your home or know someone who has, there's a chance they were made right here in the valley. In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes us to North Las Vegas, where they are cranking out furniture.
Las Vegas has approved the extension of Elon Musk’s new project: the Las Vegas Loop. This loop of underground tunnels will be able to transport you across Sin City in a Tesla at a low cost. The vision: In 2021, the Las Vegas Loop was approved by Clark County...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kick off Father’s Day weekend with free food, inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, a mechanical bull, and arts n’ crafts at this free “A Slice of Summer Event”. Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center, the Clark County Commission Chairman, Jim Gibson, will host “A Slice […]
About a week ago, a 16-year-old Las Vegas high schooler died hiking in the Red Rock area near her home. That same weekend, a woman drowned in the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon; a week before that, another woman died while hiking out of the Grand Canyon. And late...
