Las Vegas, NV

Readers’ Choice—Best Steakhouse: Carversteak

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we thought a steakhouse couldn’t be bigger or...

lasvegasweekly.com

vegas24seven.com

2-for-1 Buffet Entrance on July 4, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Palms Casino Resort Dining Newsbyte and Restaurant Listings

Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 Named “Best Attraction” For Second Consecutive Year by Las Vegas Weekly’s 2022 Best of Vegas Awards

AREA15 Wins Two Best of Vegas Awards. AREA15 NAMED “BEST ATTRACTION” FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY LAS VEGAS WEEKLY’S 2022 BEST OF VEGAS AWARDS. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has been named “Best Attraction” and “Best Place for Your Instagram Shot” for the second year in a row by Las Vegas Weekly’s Readers’ Choice Best of Vegas Awards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

High prices spur alternatives to car rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro makes its Las Vegas debut

From Cake Boss Buddy Valastro comes the newest Italian eatery in town, where you can get pizza, house-made “mozz,” paninis and salads, plus sweets as well. The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is tucked down a passageway in The Linq Hotel (conveniently close to the parking entrance for patrons who want to nip in for breakfast or lunch).
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Steakhouse#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Resorts World
Fox5 KVVU

Inflation slices bottom line of local pizza shops amid inflation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pizza parlors are the latest restaurant to feel the heat from inflation, as rising costs of key ingredients continue to slice profit margins. Nationwide, the costs of cheese, wheat and chicken prices have been an increasing burden for local restaurants, working to keep the key party and family food staple affordable for consumers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Testpilot closes down the circuitGROUNDS at EDC Las Vegas 2022

While the talk of 2022’s EDC Las Vegas may have been the debut of Kx5, deadmau5 and Kaskade‘s official joint side project, the former put on another spectacular performance under the guise of his techno alias, Testpilot. Closing down the Circuit Grounds stage on Friday night, Testpilot gave an hour of nonstop hard-hitting techno to a crowd of galvanized fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson lion sanctuary celebrates World Giraffe Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.
HENDERSON, NV
deseret.com

Elon Musk is building a Tesla tunnel under Las Vegas

Las Vegas has approved the extension of Elon Musk’s new project: the Las Vegas Loop. This loop of underground tunnels will be able to transport you across Sin City in a Tesla at a low cost. The vision: In 2021, the Las Vegas Loop was approved by Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV

