Readers’ Choice—Best Park: Sunset Park

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
Summer has been the slowest season for donations for The Shade Tree, and the shelter has urged the community to turn that trend around. The Shade Tree is a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of women and children in crisis.
Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
About a week ago, a 16-year-old Las Vegas high schooler died hiking in the Red Rock area near her home. That same weekend, a woman drowned in the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon; a week before that, another woman died while hiking out of the Grand Canyon. And late...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters battled what Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported to be the largest fire involving occupied buildings in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years. At least ten buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the massive fire in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man drowned over Father’s Day weekend at Lake Mead after the boat he was on sank, according to National Park Service Rangers. The incident occurred on Saturday at South Cove on Lake Mead. Park rangers received a call regarding a tri-hull vessel that had taken on water. Winds that day were reportedly between 23 and 28 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people across the valley celebrated Juneteenth on Sunday. The now federal holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States. The Art House hookah lounge on Decatur and Sahara celebrated Juneteenth by promoting black-owned businesses. Grayce Egami owns her very own skincare company and...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kick off Father’s Day weekend with free food, inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, a mechanical bull, and arts n’ crafts at this free “A Slice of Summer Event”. Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center, the Clark County Commission Chairman, Jim Gibson, will host “A Slice […]
I just returned from the ceremony at the Historic Westside Legacy Park. Twenty additional nominees were inducted into the park to honor their contributions to the progress of the Black community. Since my pieces are always on the serious side, I decided to relate a relatively humorous story and have you guess the person that this happened to. The answer lies among the twenty new honorees.
Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
