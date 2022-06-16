ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co smoke testing continues

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltwEL_0gCUWek700
smoke testing

The smoke testing that began Wednesday continues today and wraps up tomorrow in the Stonebridge and Meadow Springs areas of Oconee County: Oconee County Water Resources pumps smoke into sewer lines to look for problems in the lines.

From the Oconee Co government website…

Smoke testing is a safe and cost-effective way to detect defects in the sewer line where storm and other surface waters may be entering the system.

During smoke testing, blowers are used to send an artificially-produced, non-toxic, non-staining smoke through a blocked-off segment of the sanitary sewer line. If the line is in good condition, the forced smoke will emerge from manhole lids along the line and house vents on the roof. If the line has defects, smoke will escape through any breaks.

The smoke used during the testing is commonly used in the industry, leaves no residue, poses no fire hazard, and is safe for people, pets, and plants. However, if there are individuals in the smoke testing area who have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Oconee County Water Resources at 706-769-3960 prior to testing.

Under normal circumstances, smoke will not enter a residence; however, it is possible that smoke may enter through a dried-out drain trap or a plumbing defect. To prevent smoke entering the home through unused drain traps, please fill all drain traps with a minimum of one quart of water prior to testing. If smoke does enter a home, it should be reported to the crews conducting the test. Repairs to internal plumbing are at the homeowner’s discretion. Please note that if smoke can enter your home, dangerous sewer gases can, as well.

For questions about smoke testing, or more information, please call 706-769-3960.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for reported drowning victim in Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching for a reported drowning victim in the Flowery Branch area of Lake Lanier. Hall County Fire Rescue Division Chief Christie Grice said Saturday afternoon that drowning was reported in the area of the lake between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South Park. She said fire crews were unable to find the subject and the case has been turned over the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
11Alive

Roswell firefighters rescue Home Depot employee impaled by pry bar

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters are being celebrated after coordinating a complex rescue of a Home Depot employee. The City of Roswell Fire Department was called to the home improvement store Tuesday after an employee was reportedly suffering a traumatic injury. Crews rushed to the store along Holcomb Bridge...
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, GA
Oconee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Testing#Plumbing#Stonebridge
nowhabersham.com

Lookout issued for Banks County runaway

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old runaway. Madison Wills was last seen leaving her residence on Highway 51 South. The sheriff’s office has been actively working on the case since June 16, according to a press release.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Citizen Online

Arrest made in metal thefts from multiple HVAC units

A Riverdale man is in custody for dismantling and stealing parts from commercial air conditioning systems at several locations in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on June 3 responded to reports of vandalized HVAC units at separate businesses on Carnegie Place off Ga. Highway 85 near Ga. Highway 279.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Few details released yet about woman found dead in Toccoa

Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens said it may be Saturday before he can notify the family of a woman found dead Thursday afternoon in Toccoa. Toccoa police were notified about 3:30 Thursday of the body near the railroad tracks on Currahee Street at Highland Avenue, said Police Chief Jimmy Mize.
TOCCOA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare Center waives adoption fees for month of June

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Gwinnett County is waiving all adoption fees for the month of June in hopes of connecting families with one of their shelter animals. There are dozens of potential best friends just waiting on their forever homes including dogs both young and old, small...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Report could lead to removal of Alpharetta judge

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The Judicial Qualification Commission report says it has probable cause to support three grounds for judicial discipline against Alpharetta Chief Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman. The report could lead to removal from office if the matter proceeds to a formal trial. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Residents frustrated over A/C not working at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of residents at a Roswell apartment complex are heated. Their A/C’s are going out at the worst possible time. “We are without A/C, which is ridiculous because right now, we literally have a heat advisory,” said Ireshia Smith, a resident at Grace Apartments in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

20 children treated after chemical incident at Swim Atlanta pool

CUMMING, Ga. — A pool at Swim Atlanta was evacuated Wednesday after a chemical malfunction that officials said caused several children to become sick. The whole thing unfolded around 4:45 p.m. at the Swim Atlanta location on Post Road in Cumming, according the Forsyth County Fire, who rushed to the scene along with the county sheriff's office and Central EMS.
CUMMING, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy