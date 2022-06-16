Oconee Co smoke testing continues

smoke testing

The smoke testing that began Wednesday continues today and wraps up tomorrow in the Stonebridge and Meadow Springs areas of Oconee County: Oconee County Water Resources pumps smoke into sewer lines to look for problems in the lines.

From the Oconee Co government website…

Smoke testing is a safe and cost-effective way to detect defects in the sewer line where storm and other surface waters may be entering the system.

During smoke testing, blowers are used to send an artificially-produced, non-toxic, non-staining smoke through a blocked-off segment of the sanitary sewer line. If the line is in good condition, the forced smoke will emerge from manhole lids along the line and house vents on the roof. If the line has defects, smoke will escape through any breaks.

The smoke used during the testing is commonly used in the industry, leaves no residue, poses no fire hazard, and is safe for people, pets, and plants. However, if there are individuals in the smoke testing area who have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Oconee County Water Resources at 706-769-3960 prior to testing.

Under normal circumstances, smoke will not enter a residence; however, it is possible that smoke may enter through a dried-out drain trap or a plumbing defect. To prevent smoke entering the home through unused drain traps, please fill all drain traps with a minimum of one quart of water prior to testing. If smoke does enter a home, it should be reported to the crews conducting the test. Repairs to internal plumbing are at the homeowner’s discretion. Please note that if smoke can enter your home, dangerous sewer gases can, as well.

For questions about smoke testing, or more information, please call 706-769-3960.

©2022 Cox Media Group