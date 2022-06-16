ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Missing East TN teen girl found, 1 man arrested

By Sebastian Posey
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLhh6_0gCUV5AG00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an AMBER Alert was issued for a 14-year-old East Tennessee girl late Wednesday night, authorities said hours later, she was found in Indiana.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had last been seen in Blount County on June 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTmcH_0gCUV5AG00
Nathaniel Covington (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

According to the TBI , she was found with 23-year-old Nathaniel Covington, who was wanted out of Blount County for Kidnapping.

The TBI said both were located by authorities in Clarksville, Indiana. The teen was reportedly found safe, and Covington was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man breaks into home, exposes himself in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been arrested after breaking into someone’s home and exposing himself. On Sunday, June 12, an officer for Mayville Police Department responded to a call that an unknown man had broken into a home and had exposed himself to one of the females in the house.
MARYVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Insulin alarm mistaken for bomb, KPD Bomb Squad responds

City of Maryville unveils public safety plaza honoring those who have died in the line of duty. Since the Maryville Police Department was established on April 6, 1907, four officers have died while on duty. Updated: 4 hours ago. First Love on Main is a faith-based clinic located in downtown...
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
County
Blount County, TN
SCDNReports

2 Women Found Dead in Northeast Kentucky

2 Women Found Dead in Northeast KentuckySCDN Graphics Department. Police discovered two women dead from gunshot wounds. Early Friday morning, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue for a welfare check. They were informed that gunfire had been overheard in the vicinity.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager died Friday following a crash involving an ATV in Jefferson County, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, June 15, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Lakeway Central Fire Department responders and Jefferson County EMS responded to an ATV crash. Upon arrival, Laura Beth Childress, 15, of Jefferson City, was found and given aid, officials said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Old East#East Tn#Wkrn#Tbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Highway reopens after a crash that injured one person on Saturday morning closed all four lanes, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. At around 9:15 a.m., officials said the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department were dispatched to Buick Drive on Alcoa...
ALCOA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy