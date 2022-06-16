ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Ithaca summer concert happening, rain or shine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Downtown Ithaca’s summer concert series continues tonight, but the question is...

Artsy bike racks add street appeal to Ithaca, mayor says

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There are new spots to park your bike in Ithaca. The city’s bike rack project recently expanded into Collegetown. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the racks help beautify the area. The racks are made by local artists and blacksmiths.
Shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca gains steam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
WIBX 950

The Most Epic Show On Earth is Stopping in Central New York This July

Come one, come all. The circus is coming to town, and it's not just your rinky dinky hometown circus. I remember going to a circus as a kid, I rode an elephant and it was a pretty experience. Personally, I never remember going to, let alone seeing something comparable to the extent of "The Greatest Showman" levels - that is, until this.
localsyr.com

Black bear spotted in the Town of Norwich

(WSYR – TV) — A large male black bear was spotted on Calvary Drive and in the Town of Norwich near Rexford Street and NYS 23, Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the DEC recommended that citizens remove easily accessible food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, messy grills, and garbage cans from their property at this time.
Wedding plans up in the air after cancelled flight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flight delays and cancellations are never convenient, especially when they surround your wedding. Sara Hall was scheduled to fly out of Syracuse Friday morning for her wedding in Las Vegas. When she booked the flight months ago through the brand new airline service, Breeze, it worked perfectly as they offered direct flights from Hancock International to Las Vegas.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cat-Tastrophe in Owego Neighborhood

Residents in one Owego neighborhood say they have a cat problem as feral cats are coming from a nearby home, and little has been done to resolve it. For the past couple of months, residents in the neighborhood known as "The Flats" in Owego say they see more than a dozen cats roaming their streets daily. The cats will roam onto people's properties in their gardens and back yards. Residents say the cats seem to be coming from one property on Spruce Street.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Yesterday Crazy Large Hail Fell In Western New York

Major storms swept through Western New York yesterday and along with some rain and thunderstorms, there was some sizable hail that came crashing down to earth. Check out these photos that were posted on Twitter. The poster said the hail fell around 4 pm on Thursday afternoon in Cayuga County. The hail was about 2 inches in size.
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
Syracuse.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
Syracuse.com

Restaurant inspections: Hot/cold food holding and sanitation violations cause 1 failure

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from May 29 to June 4:. Critical violations (2): A one-quart food pan each of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chickpeas found in cold holding at 52 degrees, 54 degrees and 54 degrees respectively. According to the shift supervisor, the food had been there since last night’s closing. Corrected – food voluntarily discarded and replaced with food at 42 degrees from walk-in cooler.
localsyr.com

Amazon responds to tractor trailer hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making sure another one of its tractor trailers doesn’t hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway again. In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson writes, “This is an unfortunate incident and we are glad the driver is not injured. We have worked with the proper team internally to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
localsyr.com

Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
SKANEATELES, NY

