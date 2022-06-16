ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Storms weakening, clean up continues in parts of Perry County

By Eric Finkenbinder
abc27.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storms that moved through the Midstate are now weakening. Many reports of torrential rain and frequent lightning were reported in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties. We are receiving reports of widespread wind damage...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Scattered showers and storms mainly west of Harrisburg this afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Hot and Humid. Scattered Showers & Storms, Esp West. Hi 87. TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 64. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Slow Clearing. Hi 75. A cold front approaches from the north and west later today, bringing our best chance for rain this week. After a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

More muggy tonight, showers and some storms Wednesday

The best chance for t-storms this week will be tomorrow... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 64. Winds: Light. WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 87. Winds: Light. THURSDAY: AM Showers, PM Gradual Clearing. Hi 78. Winds: Light. Some showers fell this morning but we quickly cleared out this afternoon as a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

I-83 reopened in Dauphin County; crash cleared

(WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 causing traffic delays for drivers on Tuesday afternoon has been cleared and traffic resumes as normal. According to 511PA, the accident was on I-83S .7 miles south of Exit 48: Union Deposit Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fallen trees, debris close Perry County roads

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires. According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Dauphin, PA
Dauphin, PA
Government
Perry County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Boil water notice issued in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to a main line break Saturday morning, some residents of Huntingdon County have been advised to boil their water. Walker Township Municipal Authority business office administrator Julie Johns said that repairs are being done but until then connections to Turkey Farm Road , Simon Fox Road and Orchard Road areas […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Juniata County church catches fire during severe thunderstorm

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Center Lutheran Church in Juniata County Thursday night as a severe thunderstorm took place. Upon arrival, they found the roof of the church near the bell tower on fire, plus, wires and debris were scattered around the scene. As of Thursday night, there […]
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate prepares for potential July 4 DUIs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As July 4 weekend quickly approaches, multiple groups are teaming up to raise awareness about driving under the influence. The Center for Traffic Safety and the Kain Memorial Committee are holding a “Decide to Ride” campaign that asks everyone to plan ahead by designating a sober driver before drinking alcohol.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Flooding closes bridge in Duncannon

(WHTM) — Flooding on PA 849 westbound has closed the road between the beginning of PA – 849 and Market Street. According to 511PA, all lanes are closed. It is unknown at this time when they will be reopened.
DUNCANNON, PA
#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Tornado
abc27 News

Dauphin County intersection closed for accident investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets. At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV. The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman seriously injured when car hits concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — A woman from Ohio was seriously injured Monday when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County. Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center as of 6 a.m. June 21, according to a spokesperson at the hospital. State police at Milton say Thompson was traveling in the left lane of I-80 eastbound around 8:45...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Three County Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Schuylkill County

A police pursuit that spanned three counties ended in Schuylkill County early Monday morning and resulted in DUI charges. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Monday, June 20th, 2022, around 4:00am, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion being driven by Sean Taylor, 34, of Plains on South Hunter Highway in Butler Township, Luzerne County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 147 northbound closed in Northumberland County due to tractor-trailer crash

Update: as of 6:45 p.m. Route 147 is now open. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township has closed Route 147 northbound between Route 405 and Route 45. A detour using Route 405 and Route 45 is in place. Route 147 southbound traffic is being controlled by flagging. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. There may be delays in travel, as motorists are expected to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire closed I-81 North at PA/MD border

STATE LINE, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire closed all lanes on Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County for a time on Friday, June 17. According to PennDOT, there was a vehicle fire on I-81 northbound between Exit 1: PA 163 – Mason Dixon Road and Exit 3: US 11 – Molly Pitcher Highway. All lanes were closed for a time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings

>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Crash Early Saturday Morning in East Brunswick Township

A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in East Brunswick Township early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 12:30am, on Route 443/Chestnut Route near the intersection with Orchard Lane between Orwigsburg and New Ringgold. The crash was reported to have involved a motorcycle that struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

18-year-old dead after water rescue at Pennsylvania state park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. The 18-year-old’s name has not been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA

