Paul Pogba has revealed that a picture sent by Jose Mourinho to Mino Raiola was the beginning of the end of their relationship at Manchester United. Pogba may not have been happy with United last summer when they offered him a very large amount of 'nothing,' with a £300k-a-week contract, but it's not the first time he wasn't pleased at Old Trafford.

