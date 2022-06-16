Hockey World Cup: England and Wales submit bid to host men's 2026 event

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO