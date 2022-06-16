Hockey World Cup: England and Wales submit bid to host men's 2026 event

Click here to read the full article. “Little Nicholas – Happy As Can Be” scooped this year’s Annecy Animation Festival’s top Cristal Award for best feature, an award which can form a springboard for Oscar nomination, as was the case with “Flee” last year, or “I Want My Body” in 2019.
The biggest winners at Annecy this year, however, was the Festival itself, animation at large and, when it came to movie prizes, France in particular.
‘Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be’: Annecy Cristal, Best Feature
Directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon, Annecy’s feature winner is classic French animated feature fare...
