World

Hockey World Cup: England and Wales submit bid to host men's 2026 event

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland and Wales have submitted a joint bid to host the men's Hockey World Cup in 2026. The only previous men's World Cup staged in the UK was in London in 1986. The hosts of the 16-team event will...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

African brain drain: '90% of my friends want to leave'

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
NME

Hans Zimmer announces 2023 UK and Ireland arena shows

Hans Zimmer has announced that he’ll be performing a series of arena shows in the UK and Ireland next year as part of his 2023 European tour – get tickets here. Following the major success of his recent tour across Europe, the award-winning composer will return to the continent for a 32-date tour that will include a pair of shows at The O2 in London before making stops in Manchester and Dublin.
MUSIC
#England And Wales#England Hockey
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG join AC Milan in chase for Lille's Renato Sanches

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG aim to edge Milan for Sanches. Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the...
UEFA
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Eurovision: UK in talks to host 2023 contest instead of Ukraine

The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK - not Ukraine. The show's organisers decided, after a "full assessment and feasibility study", that the event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine. This is due...
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Everton 2021/22 Season Loan Recap: How Did the Out-on-Loan Blues Get On?

It was a tough old season at Goodison Park. But did any of Everton’s players enjoy success in 2021/22?. I’ve been following the Blues’ eight out-on-loan players this season to keep track of how they’ve doing. There’s been some very interesting progress made and there could well be a first-team opportunity at Everton awaiting three or four of these players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby County: EFL 'extremely frustrated' at not being able to speak to bidders

The Football League says it is "extremely frustrated" at being blocked from speaking to potential buyers of stricken League One club Derby County. After Chris Kirchner's withdrawal on Monday, the EFL said it intended to step up its involvement in the process. It was expected EFL chief executive Trevor Birch...
SOCCER
Variety

Annecy Prizes: ‘Little Nicholas,’ ‘No Dogs or Italians Allowed’ Win Big at Animation Fest

Click here to read the full article. “Little Nicholas – Happy As Can Be” scooped this year’s Annecy Animation Festival’s top Cristal Award for best feature, an award which can form a springboard for Oscar nomination, as was the case with “Flee” last year, or “I Want My Body” in 2019. The biggest winners at Annecy this year, however, was the Festival itself, animation at large and, when it came to movie prizes, France in particular. ‘Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be’: Annecy Cristal, Best Feature Directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon, Annecy’s feature winner is classic French animated feature fare...
COMICS
BBC

Foo Fighters pick Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell to play at Wembley

A 12-year-old girl has been picked by the Foo Fighters as a guest drummer for a one-off gig at Wembley Stadium. The US rockers are staging a concert in September in tribute to their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. The invitation is an encore for Nandi Bushell, of...
MUSIC

