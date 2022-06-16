ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Lock Your Pickup In Western New York

By Clay Moden
 3 days ago
There is a new warning for Western New York vehicle owners especially if you live in the Holland-Colden area. Thieves are reportedly trying to break in and attempt to steal trucks and cars. Multiple reports and posts on local Facebook pages like the Colden Neighbors page have mentioned an...

