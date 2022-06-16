ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Birmingham: RAF veterans recognised for archive project

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo RAF veterans have been recognised for their "Forgotten Generations" project which highlights service to the UK by British African and Caribbean people. Albert Jarrett and Donald Campbell, from Birmingham, were each given...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Lincolnshire town to get four new Changing Toilets

Four new Changing Toilets for people with disabilities who cannot use standard ones are to built in Lincolnshire at a cost of £300,000. The lavatories will have hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and spaces for carers. They will be installed in Boston town centre at Central Park, Wide Bargate,...
POLITICS
BBC

Demand for Scouts at highest level since WW2

Demand to join the Scouts has reached the highest level since World War Two, according to the organisation behind the movement. The Scout Association said nearly 90,000 young people across the UK are on current waiting lists. They said an "increased zeal" for the outdoors post-pandemic is behind the surge.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Campbell
BBC

Anglo-Saxon burial ground unearthed at HS2 site in Buckinghamshire

An Anglo-Saxon burial ground with 138 graves found along the route of HS2 is one of the largest ever uncovered in the UK, experts have said. A skeleton with a weapon embedded in it, jewellery and weapons were among the finds in Wendover, Buckinghamshire. Evidence of Neolithic, Bronze Age, Iron...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raf#Birmingham#Jamaica#Caribbean People#British African#Commonwealth Games
BBC

Birmingham: Student paramedic's work gone in car theft

A student paramedic said she would have to give up spending summer with her children to repeat her studies after her university work was stolen. A crucial document was in Stephanie Adams' car which was taken from outside her home in Kitts Green, Birmingham, on Wednesday. She said the material...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Walsall mayor suspended over racist WhatsApp post

A newly elected mayor has been suspended by her party for six months over a racist post that appeared on her WhatsApp account. The Conservative Party imposed the sanction on Walsall councillor Rose Martin, but it does not prevent her from continuing as civic leader. The offending picture showed five...
SOCIETY
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mobility scooter rider killed in Birmingham crash

A man on a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car. Emergency services were called to the scene in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 14:30 BST on Thursday. Mervyn Holbrook, 69, was hit at the junction of Livingstone Road and Alcester Road South. Police closed the road at the time, but it has since reopened.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leeds peregrine rescue: Raptor rescued from netting

A young peregrine falcon was rescued from a ledge almost 60m (200ft) high after it became trapped in netting. The fledgling male was brought to safety by a firefighter who crawled on to the ledge on the clock tower of the University of Leeds Parkinson building. Bird watcher Paul Wheatley...
ANIMALS
BBC

Ed Sheeran tickets cancelled for NHS and emergency staff

Some NHS and emergency service workers who received promo tickets for Ed Sheeran's Glasgow concert have had them cancelled hours before the gig. They were bought under the Blue Light Card scheme - which also offers discounts to staff from social care sector and armed forces. Ticketmaster said that its...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-West Mercia PC jailed after racist posts mock George Floyd

A former police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed. James Watts, 31, shared the material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison. Watts admitted 10 counts of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message by a...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy