MANISTEE — Brandon Gillispie didn’t know that the Manistee County sheriff had nominated him for a medal until the sheriff asked him what his plans were ahead of June 12. Gillispie then learned that he was being awarded a high honor in front of a number of sheriff’s department leaders from around the state after his actions during a Manistee incident last year.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO