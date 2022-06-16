Convicted murderer found guilty of menacing police

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – When Hudson Police officers were called to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on October 23, 2018, they walked into a frightening scene. Police say, Najahliek Edmunds, 25, of Albany, was standing in a dark room, holding a large kitchen knife. He was arrested without injury to the police or the defendant.

Nearly four years later, on Wednesday, Edmunds was convicted of menacing a police officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, in Columbia County Court. Twelve jurors convicted Edmunds after around four hours of deliberations.

Columbia County District Attorney (DA) Paul Czajka commended the Hudson Police and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Veronica Concra, who prosecuted the case. “ADA Concra organized and presented a difficult case,” DA Czajka said. “With her hard work, we hope like-minded offenders may be deterred from such violent behavior.”

Edmunds is already serving a life sentence in state prison after he intentionally shot 23-year-old Eddie Richardson in the chest on June 24, 2020. He was sentenced for that shooting less than five months ago, on January 20, 2022.

