ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Convicted murderer found guilty of menacing police

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cunf_0gCUQ3Zr00

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – When Hudson Police officers were called to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on October 23, 2018, they walked into a frightening scene. Police say, Najahliek Edmunds, 25, of Albany, was standing in a dark room, holding a large kitchen knife. He was arrested without injury to the police or the defendant.

WCSO: Schenectady man drove drunk with 7-month-old

Nearly four years later, on Wednesday, Edmunds was convicted of menacing a police officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, in Columbia County Court. Twelve jurors convicted Edmunds after around four hours of deliberations.

Columbia County District Attorney (DA) Paul Czajka commended the Hudson Police and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Veronica Concra, who prosecuted the case. “ADA Concra organized and presented a difficult case,” DA Czajka said. “With her hard work, we hope like-minded offenders may be deterred from such violent behavior.”

Alleged illegal gun seized at Albany International

Edmunds is already serving a life sentence in state prison after he intentionally shot 23-year-old Eddie Richardson in the chest on June 24, 2020. He was sentenced for that shooting less than five months ago, on January 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
City
Hudson, NY
City
Albany, NY
Columbia County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7

Pair of Alleged Restaurant Oil Thieves Arrested in Colonie

Restaurants in the Capital Region have been dealing with thieves who've been stealing - not money, not silverware, not food - but oil. Used cooking oil. The grease left over from all the prepared meals is actually quite a commodity, which is why grease bandits are targeting restaurants. One of...
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Albany International#Violent Crime#Wcso#The Hudson Police#Nexstar Media Inc
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Stewart's hostage suspect appears in court

The man accused of holding two Stewart's employees hostage in Troy appeared in court on Friday. Steven Morrow is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping and weapons charges, in connection to the incident earlier this month. Troy police say Morrow smashed through the window of the Stewart's at Vandenburgh...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy