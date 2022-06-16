ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, June 16

By Drew M
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022:. A warm, humid, and breezy day will end with a bang as a cold front triggers a line of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon. After showers and thunderstorms...

localsyr.com

It wasn’t a tornado; damage in Granby caused by straight-line winds

Update: 10 am Friday – NewsChannel 9 reached out to the National Weather Service in Buffalo Friday morning and was told after discussion with Oswego County Emergency Management, it was determined that the damage produced Thursday afternoon in Phoenix and Granby was consistent with straight-line wind damage. According to...
GRANBY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Tornado Watch posted for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large part of Central and Western New York until 11:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Chenango Counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms cause damage Thursday across Finger Lakes region

The Finger Lakes region is recovering after severe weather swept through the area Thursday. Areas hit the hardest include Livingston and western Ontario counties. The storm knocked out power for thousands in the Finger Lakes, with branches broken and trees toppled. A man who owns a vacation home off Conesus...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Syracuse.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central and western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wayne County in western New York Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Oswego County in central New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sodus, or 18 miles southwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lyons, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Scriba and Volney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Heavy Rains Cause Wastewater Spills into Owasco River

Heavy rains caused partially treated wastewater into the Owasco River. The Cayuga County Health Department reports it received an alert Thursday from New York State’s emergency notification system that three combined sewer overflow facilities had been activated in the City of Auburn. The first discharge occurred on Wadsworth Street...
AUBURN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Yesterday Crazy Large Hail Fell In Western New York

Major storms swept through Western New York yesterday and along with some rain and thunderstorms, there was some sizable hail that came crashing down to earth. Check out these photos that were posted on Twitter. The poster said the hail fell around 4 pm on Thursday afternoon in Cayuga County. The hail was about 2 inches in size.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Roads closing for Syracuse Workforce Run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Workforce Run is back after its hiatus due to COVID and there are some road closures expected. The Syracuse Workforce Run is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. From approximately 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Onondaga Lake Parkway will...
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, June 18

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County for the week starting June 13. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. A full breakdown of numbers can be seen here in the county health department’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Weather
Environment
