Economic Development grant process opening soon in Audubon County

(Audubon) Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) is encouraging anyone interested in applying for grant funding to attend their informational meeting on Thursday evening.

Communities, businesses, and individuals are all eligible for a portion of the $600,000 ACED has to distribute. “The ACED board are incredibly excited. Very thankful to the Supervisors. This is kind of a once in a lifetime to see some really amazing projects and growth in Audubon County.”

Sara Slater with ACED says they’ll give an overview of the disbursement process and go over the timeline for submitting grant applications. “This is the time that we are going to relay what the applications look like, who qualifies, and the criteria we are looking at for those applications. Anybody with a project, communities, organizations, cities, we just encourage you to come out to the meeting and have all of your questions answered at that time.”

The June 16th meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Audubon County Economic Development Office on the south side of Audubon.