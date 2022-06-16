ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

City of Audubon looking to hire two police officers

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwkr2_0gCUPbLP00

(Audubon) In an effort to attract more applicants, the City of Audubon is increasing pay for police officers.

At Monday’s meeting, Resolution 22-24 was passed. City Clerk Joe Foran explains. “The council elected for non-certified officers to move the hourly rate from $22 to $23 per hour, to keep newly certified officers at $24, and to move Officer Staples up to $25 per hour, he was at $24. It’s to try and entice people to apply for the open positions. We have two open positions right now.”

Department head raises were also approved with a 5.01% increase to the City Clerk, Public Works Director, and Police Chief.

In other activity, the council approved change order #2 for the Water Improvement Project. “That was changing the due dates for the substantial completion and overall completion of the project. There have been some delays due to not being able to get some materials. Substantial completion will be April 27th, 2022 and ready for final payment is May 26th, 2022, so those are backdated. Currently the contractor is paying damages.”

Elsewhere, Foran says plans and specifications have been approved for the 7th Avenue Sewer Extension project to get within 200 feet of a potential development area. JEO has been approved to apply for an Iowa DNR permit for the area and coordinate the bid letting process.

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Audubon, IA
Government
City
Audubon, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Sets Dates for Fireworks Use

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council designated July 2, July 3, and July 4 for the public use of fireworks within City Limits, from noon to 11:00 p.m. each day. The Council adopted the ordinance on June 17, 2020. The regulation allows the Council to pass an annual resolution setting dates when using fireworks within city limits.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Grand opening of new park in Council Bluffs

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. Tuesday's night storms also caused problems as far east as Des Moines. CWS 2022: College World Series food options. Updated: 5 hours ago.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Man Arrested for Suspended License

(Red Oak) On Saturday around 9 pm, Red Oak Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 Block of North Broadway Street for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation, it determined that 32year old Tyler Eldon Buckner of Emerson, IA had a suspended license through the state of Iowa. Officers transported Buckner to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
EMERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jeo
KCCI.com

Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Osceola Man Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) This morning around 3:45am Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Nature Avenue. While investigating Deng Bulis, 20, of Osceola was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Bulis recorded a .113 and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked and held on a $1000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County conducts post-election audit

(Montgomery Co.) Montgomery County conducted a post- audit on June 15 under the law designed to monitor and protect election processes. The audit was a perfect match to the results canvassed for the 2022 Primary Election. The law requires the Secretary of State to call for a post-election audit in a randomly chosen precinct in each county. County Auditors supervise a hand count of votes in a given race on the ballots from that precinct. By random selection, Precinct 1 was audited. The polling place location for Precinct 1 is the Gold Fair Building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

$5 Fee for Out-Of-State Vehicles Entering Two State Parks To Continue

(Council Bluffs, IA) Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that a five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

IEDA approves assistance for Red Oak company

(Red Oak) The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded tax benefits to a Red Oak Company. IEDA says Clarios is increasing manufacturing capacity in Red Oak. A leader in advanced energy storage solutions, Clarios, LLC develops, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for vehicles. The company plans to increase its footprint in Red Oak by approximately 22,000 square feet for a new manufacturing line.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACG MS Warriors Non-Profit seeking Members

(Adair) Multiple Sclerosis is a disease affecting the central nervous system. The immune system attacks the protective layer around nerve fibers and causes inflammation and lesions making it difficult for the brain to send signals to the rest of the body. There are more than 200,000 cases annually in the...
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Stanton Man

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Keith D. Hansen of Stanton for Driving While Barred. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of Hansen leaving his residence in Stanton on Saturday afternoon driving without a valid driving license. Deputies stopped Hansen operating a 1993 Dodge Dakota eastbound on 250th Street and Highway 71.
STANTON, IA
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms damage winery in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms caused a swath of damage across southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. A winery in Pottawattamie County is among the reported damage. Strong winds tore the roof off the Prairie Crossing Winery in Treynor, Iowa. The owners have been forced to close for now,...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy