City of Audubon looking to hire two police officers

(Audubon) In an effort to attract more applicants, the City of Audubon is increasing pay for police officers.

At Monday’s meeting, Resolution 22-24 was passed. City Clerk Joe Foran explains. “The council elected for non-certified officers to move the hourly rate from $22 to $23 per hour, to keep newly certified officers at $24, and to move Officer Staples up to $25 per hour, he was at $24. It’s to try and entice people to apply for the open positions. We have two open positions right now.”

Department head raises were also approved with a 5.01% increase to the City Clerk, Public Works Director, and Police Chief.

In other activity, the council approved change order #2 for the Water Improvement Project. “That was changing the due dates for the substantial completion and overall completion of the project. There have been some delays due to not being able to get some materials. Substantial completion will be April 27th, 2022 and ready for final payment is May 26th, 2022, so those are backdated. Currently the contractor is paying damages.”

Elsewhere, Foran says plans and specifications have been approved for the 7th Avenue Sewer Extension project to get within 200 feet of a potential development area. JEO has been approved to apply for an Iowa DNR permit for the area and coordinate the bid letting process.