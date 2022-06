Heading into the final full weekend of spring, little has changed regarding the quarterback statuses of the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. Carolina remains interested in acquiring a "significant" upgrade over veteran Sam Darnold but only at what it considers to be a reasonable price. Cleveland, meanwhile, now has Deshaun Watson atop its depth chart and wants to trade Baker Mayfield but allegedly isn't yet ready to eat a massive chunk of the fully guaranteed $18.858 million Mayfield is owed for 2022 to complete such a transaction.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO