ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VinFast Parts Ways With Four Top Executives As It Readies Expansion

By Phuong Nguyen, Norihiko Shirouzu
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour senior executives at Vietnam's VinFast have left the electric vehicle startup as it prepares to launch its first overseas model and roll out a network of showrooms in the United States and Europe, the company said. The recent round of departures comes as VinFast prepares to start construction...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Electric Van Company Goes Bankrupt, But the Idea Behind It Is Solid

The recent Chapter 7 failure of EV startup ELMS probably encouraged some electric vehicle haters to gloat, but electric last-mile delivery trucks remain the strongest immediate bet, to my mind, in electric vehicles. The four biggest home delivery fleets in the US -- Amazon, UPS, FedEx and DHL -- know...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Banks Diversity Push Sees Citigroup Recruit Associates In U.S. From Outside Finance

Facing intense competition for talent and pressure to hit diversity goals, banks are getting more creative in their hiring, with Citigroup Inc recruiting U.S. associates this summer without banking experience or business degrees. Launched this year, Citigroup's pilot program aims to boost its diversity goals by recruiting associates from under-represented...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota have all signed on to a letter asking the federal government to do away with the cap on consumer incentives for buying an electric vehicle—which are currently limited to 200,000 vehicles per automaker. The four companies say the number of credits should be increased...
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

Santander Appoints Grisi As New CEO To Oversee Growth, Digital Push

Spain's Santander named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer to oversee the bank's digital transformation and growth strategy through the global economic uncertainty that is rattling the whole industry. Former investment banker Grisi, 55, who helped make the bank's U.S. business its most profitable last year, will take...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
International Business Times

Coke Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Depleting Stock In Russia

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG and its existing customers in Russia are "in the process of depleting stock," Coca-Cola Co said in a statement, after Reuters reported that Coke was for sale at a McDonald's Corp franchise in St. Petersburg. Once the stock is depleted, Zug, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC, an independent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Samsung Electronics#Vehicles#Reuters
International Business Times

With Record Pump Prices, Biden Hard-pressed To Ramp Up Russia Sanctions

As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. And rising oil and natural gas prices are helping to boost inflation to the highest level in four decades, driving up prices for food, electricity and housing.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The legacy carmaker -- and everyone else -- lags behind the world's No. 1 in electric vehicles based on production, deliveries and market share. And if...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The EV revolution could spur a used car catastrophe abroad

Hello, and welcome to Thursday’s Protocol Climate newsletter. Today, we’re talking about the sneaky problem with EV adoption in the U.S. and the bitcoin mining showdown in New York. Turns out politicians can flip-flop on an issue. Who knew? Read on!. Joe Biden's dirty EV secret. President Joe...
CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
International Business Times

Judge Rules In Favor Of Aerojet Chairman In Dispute With Company CEO

A Delaware Chancery Court judge on Thursday ruled that Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake violated a court order by using company resources in a boardroom battle against the rocket maker's executive chairman, Warren Lichtenstein. Lichtenstein filed a lawsuit against Drake and three directors earlier this year, arguing they violated the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bitcoin Plummet Triggers $1B in Margin Calls

About $1 billion guaranteed by some 260,000 market investors was liquidated due to margin calls in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Jan. 14). The day trading frenzy during COVID helped take cryptocurrency to new heights in 2020, hitting record...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Drops 12 Percent During Week Of June 13th – June 17th, 2022

The value of Ford stock dropped during the June 13th, 2022 – June 17th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.23, which represents a 12 percent dip, or $1.52 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.75. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Airbus Exec Sees Tentative Signs Of Wide-body Jet Recovery

Demand for medium-haul jets is recovering as air travel rebounds from the pandemic, and aviation sees tentative signs of an uptick in demand for bigger, wide-body sister models, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said. "The (narrow-body) market has really picked up," Scherer told Reuters, adding Airbus was in discussions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Tesla (TSLA 1.72%) popped...
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Losing Money On Every Mustang Mach-E Sold

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Cloudy Valuations Give Investors Pause In Buying Beaten-up U.S. Stocks

Whipsawing bond yields, surging oil prices and a Federal Reserve bent on squashing the worst inflation in four decades are hampering investors' ability to assess U.S. stock valuations, even as the market's tumble creates potential bargains. Without a doubt, stocks are far cheaper than at the start of the year,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy