City on a Hill - Season 3...

Shining Girls’ last three episodes propelled the storyline to its gripping conclusion; renewed for a second series because nothing is a limited show anymore, it looks at the wider implications of characters putting together the consequences of Harper and Kirby drifting back and forth through time and realities and Harper’s attacks escalating with damning effects, whilst also spending much of episode six devoted to Harper’s backstory. It’s a tragic one that takes you back to the first world war – almost plunging you into the middle of a 1917 type scenario from the opening seconds but given all the films that have tackled the ‘great war’ recently you’re in familiar territory with Leo and Harper. Leo watches Harper’s back as he runs through the gas-covered terrain, and he’s drifting – falling through time, spending his life in bars – chasing people out onto the street in war uniform before waking up in a future that’s very different from the one he left. It’s chaotic – showcasing the range of Shining Girls’ true potential; and really adds depth to these episodes that prove it maybe shouldn’t have been a movie despite the initial critic reviews labelling it as such and there’s enough meat on this show’s bones for a series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO