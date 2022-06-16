ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City on a Hill - Season 3...

spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL, Season 3....

gallery.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

The Boys - The Only Man in the Sky - Review

The Boys “The Only Man In The Sky” was written by David Reed (The Magicians, Aquarius, and Revolution) and was directed by Phil Sgriccia. There is lots more carnage in this second episode and both Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) start sliding toward the dark side. Homelander (Antony Starr) slides every more dangerously towards becoming unhinged. It looks like things might be on the right track for Starlight (Erin Moriarty), but you had to know that wasn’t going to last long. Great performances in this episode from all of the above!
spoilertv.com

Criminal Nature - Julia Chan Joins Cast of ABC Drama Pilot

Julia Chan (Archive 81) has been cast as a series regular opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Ian Duff also stars. Chan will play Lisa, the medical agent on Audrey’s (McManus) ISB (Investigative Services Branch)...
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
spoilertv.com

The Rehearsal - Premiere Date Press Release

The HBO Original six-episode comedy series, THE REHEARSAL, from Nathan Fielder, debuts FRIDAY, JULY 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Synopsis: Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," "HBO’s How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?
spoilertv.com

Shining Girls - Bright + Offset + 30 - Review

Shining Girls’ last three episodes propelled the storyline to its gripping conclusion; renewed for a second series because nothing is a limited show anymore, it looks at the wider implications of characters putting together the consequences of Harper and Kirby drifting back and forth through time and realities and Harper’s attacks escalating with damning effects, whilst also spending much of episode six devoted to Harper’s backstory. It’s a tragic one that takes you back to the first world war – almost plunging you into the middle of a 1917 type scenario from the opening seconds but given all the films that have tackled the ‘great war’ recently you’re in familiar territory with Leo and Harper. Leo watches Harper’s back as he runs through the gas-covered terrain, and he’s drifting – falling through time, spending his life in bars – chasing people out onto the street in war uniform before waking up in a future that’s very different from the one he left. It’s chaotic – showcasing the range of Shining Girls’ true potential; and really adds depth to these episodes that prove it maybe shouldn’t have been a movie despite the initial critic reviews labelling it as such and there’s enough meat on this show’s bones for a series.
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.06 - ...And The Misbegotten Mustang - Press Release

Tom (Tian Richards) finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) is startled when a worried Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) surprises her while she’s in her car applying lipstick and triple checking her already flawless makeup in the mirror after a visit to the gym. Lastly, Rowan (Albert Mwangi) issues a strong warning to Isaac.
spoilertv.com

Snowpiercer - Ending with 4 Season

TNT’s Snowpiercer will be pulling into the station. The post-apocalyptic drama’s upcoming fourth season, which is in production, will be its last. I hear the cast’s options were coming up and were not picked up, releasing the actors to book other jobs. “We can confirm that Snowpiercer...
spoilertv.com

The Time Traveler's Wife - 1.5 - Review

The Time Traveler’s Wife ‘Episode Five’ was once again written by Steven Moffat and directed by David Nutter. This show would not work the way it does without the wonderful chemistry of the entire cast. This episode features Henry’s (Theo James) first visit to meet Clare’s (Rose Leslie) family. It’s hard to imagine a more awkward meeting – and these things have a history of being awkward, but this goes beyond…
spoilertv.com

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now available to watch on Amazon. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com

The Rookie: Feds - Britt Robertson Joins Cast as Series Regular

Britt Robertson has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. On the new series, Robertson will play Laura Stensen. She is the “black sheep” of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit. But after discovering that her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend, Laura fell into a slump – how could a criminal profiler miss that the people closest to her were liars? Given a lifeline in Garza’s new unit, Laura’s ready to throw her socially awkward, workaholic, book-smart self-back into the job, hoping to get her mojo back.
spoilertv.com

Industry - Season 2 - Premiere Date Announced + Promotional Photos

The eight-episode second season of HBO drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, debuts MONDAY, AUGUST 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. INDUSTRY gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young...
spoilertv.com

Skymed - Premiere Date Revealed

June 16, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced all nine episodes of the new medical drama series SKYMED will be available to stream exclusively on the service in the U.S., beginning Sunday, July 10. SKYMED follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Cha Cha Real Smooth - Review

Cha Cha Real Smooth is the kind of movie that you probably know whether or not you’re going to like it going in, and Sundance twee indie film probably wasn’t the highest on my hyped-list. Debuting on AppleTV+ on Friday, directed by and starring Cooper Raiff, the film takes a 22 year old Andrew back to his hometown in New Jersey post college trying to figure out his life whilst striking up a unique friendship with a mother and daughter, played by Dakota Johnson and Vanessa Burghardt respectively.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spiderhead - Review

It might be a result of the Netflix algorithm, but the fact that you might not have noticed that Joseph Kosinski, director of the biggest hit movie of the year so far, Top Gun: Maverick, has a new film out on Netflix this week featuring its major star, Miles Teller, and Avenger Chris Hemsworth, is slightly telling of the current state of Netflix’s state in the great streaming wars of the early 2020s – there is little advertisement or promotion for this film and it’s a real shame as there’s a movie in here. It’s real – a world away from the franchises that Kosinski has brought to screen, and despite some problems, a lot of fun.
