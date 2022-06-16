Time to celebrate: Land of the Loon is back

VIRGINIA — Let the holiday season begin.

Yes, that’s right, ’tis the season — in Virginia, that is. After a two-year absence, the big early-summer “Virginia holiday” is back, said Luke Chopp.

That’s exactly what many people consider Land of the Loon — a tradition and a holiday. And Chopp and wife, Brittany, who began coordinating the two-day festival in 2010, “are happy to be part of it.”

June just hasn't been quite the same for the community during the past two summers, since the longtime, mid-month festivities were canceled because of the pandemic, he said.

But the season is upon us once again this weekend at Olcott Park — and it will all be quite traditional.

Chopp said festival-goers can overall expect “a regular Land of the Loon,” complete with a parade, arts and crafts vendors, entertainment, plenty of food, and fun for all ages.

This year’s 44th Land of the Loon Ethnic Arts & Crafts Festival will kick off with today’s Duke Skorich Barbecue fundraiser to benefit the festival. Barbecued pork and beef sandwiches will be sold at the park from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until sold out, Chopp said.

Then the celebration begins with Saturday’s 9 a.m. downtown parade, followed by festivities in the historic Virginia park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 80-unit parade down Chestnut Street and Fifth Avenue will be similar to past years, full of local school marching bands and floats, Chopp said. This year’s grand marshal is Keith Schweiberger, of Schweiby’s Concessions and Lemonade, a longtime Land of the Loon food exhibitor who has provided attendees with ice-cold, fresh-squeezed lemonade, footlong corn dogs and other festival fare for many years.

While the parade will have about the same number of participants in the lineup as previous years, there will be fewer arts and crafts vendors at the park — “a little over half” as many as at the 2019 festival, said Barbara Fivecoate, who runs that segment of the celebration.

COVID took a big hit on vendors, Chopp said. Some retired, many are still catching up on inventory and others were affected healthwise by the virus. Current high gas prices, as well, have contributed to a loss of some vendors, who travel from throughout the country to attend Land of the Loon.

“They are still catching up.” But Chopp expects by next season — the festival’s 45th anniversary — there will be an upswing in vendor participation.

Still, there will be at least 75 vendors selling everything from hand-painted saw blades and homemade maple syrup to jewelry, yard art, handmade signs, herbal soaps, handwoven baskets, headbands, handcrafted furniture, foodstuff and fudge.

The Land of the Loon souvenir stand and information booth will this year be combined at the park’s Lions Club Building. “It will make it easier to have a centralized location,” Chopp said.

Foodwise, many of the “old favorites” are back to fill festival-goers’ bellies with the likes of mini doughnuts, egg rolls and Asian cuisine, kettle corn, funnel cakes, footlong hot dogs, cheese steak sandwiches, gyros, fried rice, pitas, cheese curds, tacos, burgers, polish sausage, chili fries, and pizza.

There are a few new booths, as well, such as the Bob-A-Q Smokehouse & Grill, offering baby back ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, pork chops, shrimp skewers, “and all the fixin’s,” including loaded baked potatoes, mac-n-cheese, calico beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and cornbread.

The festival’s annual ecumenical service, set for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand, will be led by the Rev. Amy Janssen, pastor of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia since June 2020.

The bandstand will be host to entertainment throughout the two days, featuring local talent, Finnish reggae, a bluegrass band, and a drum core line.

There will also be a children’s area, with games, pony rides and inflatables, as well as special programs for kids. Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Marquette Catholic School are sponsoring the inflatables this year.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to try out ax throwing.

Chopp said the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Authority will provide free bus shuttle rides each half hour from the Iron Trail Motors Event Center lot to the park.

Fivecoate said the exhibitor layout will be a little different this year with fewer vendors. But there will be plenty of goods for shoppers to choose from, as well as a number of new arts and crafts booths.

Attendees can expect to find recycled rugs created on a 1940s loom, soy wax candles, rain gages and yard stakes, watercolors, Lake Superior rock and driftwood art, fire pokers, roasting sticks and fire starters, jewelry made with nuts and natural materials, tie-dye clothing and accessories, seasonal decor, photography, natural skin care products, birch bark art, and much more.

“Gradually we will build back up” to the typical 125 vendors, Fivecoate said.

Land of the Loon draws many thousands of people, including former residents who return for class reunions. It serves as a significant boost to the area's economy, Chopp noted.

“We have been told by so many local businesses and restaurants about what a boom it is, with so many people coming into town and spending money.”

During previous years, a downtown street dance, planned by bar owners, not the Land of the Loon committee, has been held. That will not be the case this year following a decision by the Virginia City Council based on a recommendation from the police department regarding budgetary issues for patrolling such an event.

Organizers are beyond excited for the return of the Land of the Loon, Chopp said.

It’s holiday time once again in the Queen City.