Giving Back to the Community

TopGolf’s food isn’t bad, but traditionalists will find the experience strange. I was the child of an avid golfer, and grew up liking everything about the game except playing it. The players were eye-catching in either spotless whites or garish plaids, and their shoes made a curious crunching noise when the cleats hit anything but grass. The long walk in a manicured landscape allowed glimpses of waterfowl and small animals, the scent of freshly cut turf, and precious time to chat with my dad about anything or nothing. After perambulating around the course, we would stop into the country club for old school eats in a place festooned with yellowing pictures of golfers of days past, advertisements for golf balls and clubs, and pictures of Scotland.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO