Economy

Who are the winners and losers of the Fed hiking interest rates?

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will increase its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest increase in decades. But what does that actually mean for everyday Americans?

