One Seriously Hurt in Crash on I-55

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Tuesday in a two car crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Route 3 near Grand Tower. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Harold Gates, 60, of Jackson, Missouri was southbound when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of that second vehicle, Richard Meyer, 63, of Sparta, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Harold Gates was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker Friday morning closed one lane. No one was injured in the crash, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The road is clear.
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman was murdered, police in South Fulton say, after her ex-boyfriend lured her into a "fight" with his current girlfriend that effectively turned out to be an ambush. Police identified the victim as De'ja McCrary and said her 4-year-old son was in the car...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
The City of Cape Girardeau is hiring. A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones. Paducah woman charged with arson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman is accused of setting a fire in the...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Another suspect pleads guilty today in a multi-million dollar catalytic converter scheme in Missouri. Six of the seven suspects indicted in this case have now pleaded guilty in federal court. They’re from Springfield and Rogersville, Missouri. They pleaded guilty to their roles in transporting tens...
Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A bank robbery in Poplar Bluff landed one man in custody, and left some of the stolen cash blowing all over the highway. William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first. According to Poplar Bluff police, at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday,...
An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau mom wants justice after a shooting that happened last month claimed the life of her nephew and left her son seriously injured. According to police, one man is in custody, but no one faces charges in the deadly shooting itself. “Somethings gotta...
