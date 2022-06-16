One Seriously Hurt in Crash on I-55

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Tuesday in a two car crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Route 3 near Grand Tower. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Harold Gates, 60, of Jackson, Missouri was southbound when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of that second vehicle, Richard Meyer, 63, of Sparta, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Harold Gates was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

