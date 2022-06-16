ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

One Seriously Hurt in Crash on I-55

 3 days ago

A Florida man was seriously hurt when the pickup he was in ran off northbound...

Two hurt in Jackson County crash

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Tuesday in a two car crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Route 3 near Grand Tower. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Harold Gates, 60, of Jackson, Missouri was southbound when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of that second vehicle, Richard Meyer, 63, of Sparta, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Harold Gates was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
SB I-55 back open at 93 MM after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker Friday morning closed one lane. No one was injured in the crash, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The road is clear.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Who are they? June 17 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Missouri Man Drowns at Grand Falls

A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
DONGOLA, IL
Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Missouri: 1 more pleads guilty in catalytic converter scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Another suspect pleads guilty today in a multi-million dollar catalytic converter scheme in Missouri. Six of the seven suspects indicted in this case have now pleaded guilty in federal court. They’re from Springfield and Rogersville, Missouri. They pleaded guilty to their roles in transporting tens...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
UNION CITY, TN

