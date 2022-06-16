Diesel fuel costs cut into logging industry

Jim Scheff has about 34 percent of his northern Minnesota logging fleet parked due to skyrocketing diesel fuel prices.

“It's terrible,” Scheff, owner of Jim Scheff Logging and Trucking Co. in Marcell said. “I've been doing this for 43 years, but I hate to see the equipment leave the yard right now. I'd just as soon leave the equipment parked.”

Like others dependent on diesel fuel, loggers across the nation are getting hammered.

Record diesel fuel prices have become so overwhelming that some logging operations are shutting down, threatening the nation's entire timber industry supply chain, according to Scott Dane, American Loggers Council executive director.

“The loggers can't work eight days a week to make ends meet,” Dane said. “They have nothing left to give.”

The council is asking the White House and Congress to temporarily suspend federal and state gas taxes, allow the use of off-road diesel fuel for on-road use, and permit logging trucks to use interstate highways to reduce the number of miles needed to get wood to a mill.

So far, responses from many forest products mills, Congress, the White House, and federal administration, has been minimal at best, according to an American Loggers Council statement.

And without wood products mills providing adequate fuel cost adjustments, increasing numbers of loggers won't operate their equipment, Dane said.

“If the mills don't step up, the guys are running the numbers and will have to make a choice,” Dane said. “If the mills don't step up, they will just park it.”

Diesel fuel on Tuesday was $5.39 a gallon in Grand Rapids.

In International Falls, it was $5.44.

In Cook, $5.54.

For northeastern Minnesota loggers already facing rising parts costs and supply chain issues, diesel fuel is the main topic of concern.

“That's the talk right now,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “It's how do we survive with the fuel prices the way they are?”

Fuel once accounted for 25 percent of the costs of operating a logging truck, according to the American Loggers Council.

As prices have shot up, it now accounts for more than 60 percent of truck operating costs.

“I have 27 trucks,” Scheff said. “We burn 54,000 gallons a month when we're up. Right now, we're running 18 or 19. The harder I work, the more I lose.”

At $2.50 per gallon, Scheff's monthly fuel bill would be about $135,000.

At $5.50 a gallon, it would be about $297,000.

Filling up a single logging truck can cost $1,118, according to the American Loggers Council.

Unlike some other industries, loggers can't pass on increased costs to customers.

Wood products mills can provide logging truckers with fuel adjustments, but with skyrocketing price increases, recent adjustments are about half of what loggers need to cover increased fuel costs, Forsman said.

“The loggers alone need about $11 a cord in going from $2.50 a gallon to $5.50 a gallon,” Forsman said. “And the truckers need $13 a cord additional compared to what they're getting. That's a total of about $24 a cord that's needed. There are some people that have literally parked their trucks and are waiting. Why lose money right now?”

Peter Wood, owner of Wood Forest Products in Canyon, said he knows of many loggers facing operating decisions.

“I know there are a lot of guys who have slowed down,” Wood said. “There are some guys who are working a little bit, but the desire to go is just vanishing. Among loggers it's, 'Why should I work hard just to break even'?”

As loggers can't afford to operate equipment, less wood is being delivered to mills, Forsman said.

“I think the mills are getting tight,” Forsman said. “I don't think anybody is turning and burning because there's no money in it. It's catch-22. If you drive, you lose money and if you don't drive, you can't make your payments.”

Ray Higgins, executive vice president of the Duluth-based Minnesota Timber Producers Association, said fuel prices are making it a struggle for all loggers.

“The cost of delivering wood is a lot more than it was a year ago and with the skyrocketing fuel prices it's a concern,” Higgins said. “This is the time when most guys are parked anyway. The ground is so soft right now that it's hard to get deep into the woods. A lot of them are hoping fuel prices will go down later in the year.”

Dane doesn't see an end to rising fuel prices.

“With the farm harvest season coming up in the fall and with summer driving, I think demand for fuel is going to continue to go up,” Dane said.

Dane is going to Washington, D.C. to discuss the fuel issue with policymakers.

For now, loggers need to work with mills on fuel adjustments, he said.

“Until you're ready to put your foot down, the mills aren't going to step up,” Dane said to loggers. “Know your numbers and get it on paper. This is a private transaction between producers and consumers. It's more solvable between them than it is politically.”

Fuel is what makes America's economy go, Wood said.

“Some executives are wondering what's going on,” Wood said. “It's (fuel) the lifeblood of all industries. It's the fuel and some people can't figure that out.”

Wood hosts a monthly radio show called “Let the Sawdust Fly,” and will be speaking with logging industry officials about the fuel issue and other forest products challenges at 12:06 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, on 610 AM radio.