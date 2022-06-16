ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Tumble on Economy Fears After Briefest of Reprieves

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Markets worldwide are back to tumbling on Thursday, and a wipeout on Wall Street has stocks down nearly 4% as worries about a fragile economy roar back to the fore. The S&P 500 was 3.9% lower in afternoon trading, more than reversing its blip...

