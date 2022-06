South Korea’s coast guard announced on Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest that a fisheries official who had been killed by North Korean troops in 2020 intended to defect.“Field investigations were conducted without ruling out various possibilities, including the deceased official’s defection to North Korea, but no evidence was found to confirm his intention to defect,” said Park Sang-chun, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, in a news conference, reported Yonhap news agency.The fisheries department official, Lee Dae-jun, had gone missing at sea in September 2020 while working as a fishing inspector.North Korean soldiers shot him, poured...

