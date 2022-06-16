ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests Against India's New Military Recruitment System Turn Violent

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Police in northern India fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds and authorities shut off mobile internet in at least one district to forestall further chaos, as protests widened against a new military recruitment system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this...

