The cryptocurrency market is growing to include more assets and chains available than ever before. Unfortunately, despite the number of assets at play, most decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are still unable to deliver and facilitate the frequency and volume of trades necessary to satisfy the market. As a result, these exchanges face a lack of liquidity and high slippage, often occurring when fractions of an order are completed at a lower price and the rest at a higher and less advantageous price.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO