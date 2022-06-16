ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Utica? Home prices fall below $124K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Oneida County during March was $123,700. That's a decrease of 13.5% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been falling for three consecutive months. March prices are down from $133,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 27.9% from a year earlier. A total of 234 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 183 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Oneida County's real estate market in New York?

In Oneida County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $249,900, similar to prices a year earlier.

In March, one property sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one condominium or townhome.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: How hot is the real estate market near Utica? Home prices fall below $124K

