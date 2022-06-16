Rock Hill High School graduate reflects on senior year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For Nathan Bruce, high school was a place where he met great people and made memories.

“I’ve actually loved it a lot. There’s been a lot of good people,” Bruce said. “I’ve met a lot of good teachers, a lot of good coaches, a lot of good friends.”

Bruce said he loves playing football. His senior year was his eleventh year playing the sport.

“Football is even better when you have great coaches,” Bruce said.

Bruce has a passion for duck hunting and that inspired the high school graduate to study conservation biology at Catawba College in Salisbury.

