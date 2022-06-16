ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill High School graduate reflects on senior year

By Deneige Broom, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — For Nathan Bruce, high school was a place where he met great people and made memories.

“I’ve actually loved it a lot. There’s been a lot of good people,” Bruce said. “I’ve met a lot of good teachers, a lot of good coaches, a lot of good friends.”

Bruce said he loves playing football. His senior year was his eleventh year playing the sport.

“Football is even better when you have great coaches,” Bruce said.

Bruce has a passion for duck hunting and that inspired the high school graduate to study conservation biology at Catawba College in Salisbury.

>>In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Deneige Broom spoke to Bruce about what he’s accomplished so far, and what’s next in his journey.

(WATCH BELOW: High school graduate teaches elementary school through CMS early college program)

