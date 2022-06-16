1 injured in shooting outside Nashville karaoke bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot late Wednesday night outside of a karaoke bar near Nashboro Village.

According to Metro Nashville Police, it happened at 10:53 p.m. in the parking lot outside of Larry’s Restaurant & Lounge located at 2562 Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities told News 2, that after the shooting occurred, the victim and their friends tried driving to the hospital.

However, officials said the vehicle with the victims inside, fled authorities. They were reportedly stopped at Fifth-Third Bank located at 2326 Murfreesboro Pike. Police said one person was taken into custody at the bank and is now faced with weapons charges.

Officers said they called an ambulance for the victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

