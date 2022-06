(West Plains, MO) The West Plains Police Department have released the follow press statement of an armed vehicle threat occurring on Broadway in West Plains. On June 16, 2022, at around 8:17 AM, The West Plains Police Department was notified of the theft of a 2018 Gray Dodge Durango that occurred behind the business located at 1004 W. Broadway. It was reported that the victim was exiting her vehicle at her place of employment when she was approached by two black males who each brandished firearms demanding the victim give them her vehicle key and her cell phone. The victim was told to get on the ground as the suspects left in her vehicle. The cell phone was later located on John North Wiles Drive in West Plains.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO